BJP to hold rally in Karnataka's Ballari on Saturday

BALLARI: BJP leader B Sriramulu said the party will hold a massive rally on Saturday in Ballari to protest the alleged collapse of law and order in the state, including the banner-related violence in Ballari and alleged murder conspiracy against MLA G Janardhan Reddy.

The party is also planning a padayatra from Ballari to Bengaluru. Addressing a press conference at Ballari on Wednesday, he said the protest rally, organised by the BJP and JD(S), will be attended by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa,

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and several other senior leaders from the Centre and the state. He said more than 50,000 party workers from across Karnataka, including the Kalyana Karnataka region, are expected to participate.

He said there has been widespread demand across the State to hold a padayatra from Ballari to Bengaluru along with the rally to highlight the violence. The proposal has been discussed in the party’s core committee meeting. The State BJP president has already written to central leaders seeking permission for the padayatra.

Sriramulu said the padayatra will commence after the rally and will continue for 20 days until February 5. The rally will conclude at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. Alleging lapses in the investigation into the violence, Sriramulu said all video evidence had been handed over to the CID, but the probe began only five days after the incident and the delay reflected police negligence.

He said the padayatra and rally are being organised to press for the arrest of those involved, including MLA Bharat Reddy and supporter Satish Reddy. Former minister Janardhan Reddy, former MLA Suresh Babu and party leader Gurulinganagouda were present at the press conference.

Meanwhile speaking in Chitradurga, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the party will decide on the proposed march from Ballari to Bengaluru in a few days.