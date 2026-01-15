BWSSB rolls out AI-based pump monitoring across 78 stations, eyes Rs 40 crore annual savings

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has successfully deployed the AI-based smart pump monitoring and optimisation technology -- IPUMPNET -- across 78 of its pumping stations. This new technology is expected to lead to annual energy savings of over Rs 40 crore, said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar.

He claimed that with this, BWSSB has achieved the distinction of being the first water supply utility in the world to adopt such advanced technology at this scale.

“The ‘IPUMPNET’ is a fusion of real-time sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive diagnostics. Unlike traditional methods, this system continuously monitors the performance of pumps and detects ‘hidden performance losses’. The system has already identified several pumps consuming power significantly above their designated limits. Based on this data, the board has initiated the process of replacing low-efficiency pumps with high-efficiency pumps,” he said. This technological upgrade is projected to save more than Rs 40 crore in electricity costs annually.

By preventing energy wastage, BWSSB is not only ensuring financial savings but is also reducing carbon emissions, thereby contributing significantly to Bengaluru’s environmental sustainability, Manohar said.