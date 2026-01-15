Citizens step in to protect Kadugodi reserve forest amid rising construction near Whitefield

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru rapidly loses its lung spaces to unchecked urbanisation, concerned citizens are stepping in to protect what remains. One such effort is under way to safeguard the Kadugodi Reserve Forest patch near Whitefield.

Alarmed by large-scale construction activities in and around the forest patch, residents and environmental activists have launched campaigns to protect the green space. An online petition is also being circulated to mobilise public support before approaching the government.

In the petition, the campaigners alleged that despite clear directions from the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court to state agencies to transfer all forest land to the forest department, little or no action has been taken so far.

Residents and activists have also flagged increasing construction activity within the forest patch and accused forest officials of failing to act against these violations.

The Kadugodi Reserve Forest spans 711 acres, but the forest department currently holds only around 200 acres, of which plantation work has been carried out on 120 acres.