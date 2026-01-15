Hornbill calls fade in Karnataka's Dandeli as tourism pressure grows along Kali river

DANDELI(UTTARA KANNADA): There was a time when the Dandeli forests used to reverberate with the calls of Great Hornbills. Declared as Hornbill Conservation Reserve in 2011, the 52.5 sq kms stretching from the Dandeli wood depot to all along the river Kali up to Ganeshgudi now see very few flocks of the spectacular birds with large, yellow beaks.

Many blame it on eco tourism and water sports gaining prominence along the river Kali and in and around Dandeli forests.

Hornbill Conservation Reserve within the Kali Tiger Reserve is home to four of India’s nine species of hornbills—Great, Malabar Pied, Malabar Grey and Indian Grey.

Hornbills used to flock all along the Kali at Ambeli, Ilava, downstream of Supa Dam up to Bommanahalli backwaters. The birds were sighted in plenty until 2022, say local birdwatchers.

The post-Covid revival of tourism is a matter of great concern for wildlife lovers. “Water sports activities have increased over the last three years. The area has become noisy and the birds tend to avoid these places. It is clear that the birds have gone to new places,” says Rahul Bavaji, a wildlife enthusiast.

“There was a time when there were hornbills on almost all branches of trees. That has become a rare sight. These birds are prone to disturbances and tend to abandon the habitat,” says another wildlife enthusiast.