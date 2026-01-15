Karnataka forest department shuts trekking routes ahead of dry spell

BENGALURU: To mitigate man-animal conflict and prevent wildfires, forest divisions across the state are gradually closing down the trekking routes inside forest areas and their surroundings.

Kudremukh Wildlife Division’s Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu M said orders have been issued to close down until further orders all eight trekking routes inside the forest patch from January 13.

“Unlike other countries, forest fires in India are man-made. There have been many incidents in the past, where trekkers have triggered forest blazes, both intentionally and unintentionally. Despite a thorough check, multiple awareness programmes and deployment of guides, trekkers have started fires. Hence, this time it has been decided that trekking will be closed down across the state as the grass patches will soon start to get dry,” said a forest department official, not wanting to be named.

Another reason for closing down the trekking routes is the ongoing tiger census. “The staffers are engaged in the estimation exercise and patrolling for mitigating man–animal conflict. Deploying additional staff for trekking will only make matters worse. Also, since no volunteers are being recruited for the estimation exercise, people are being kept out of bounds,” said the official.