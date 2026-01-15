Karnataka government to hold seven-day joint session from January 22 to discuss VB-G RAM G

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced it will convene a joint session of the legislature for seven days between January 22 and 31 to debate the Union Government’s decision to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act. Through the session, the Congress government plans to exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw VB-G RAM G Act and reintroduce MGNREGA.
Initially, the State Government had decided to call for a special session, but due to technical reasons, a joint session has been convened. The upcoming session will be 2026’s first.
The special cabinet convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday resolved to invite Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to address the joint session at 11am on January 22. The special cabinet also authorised the CM to approve the governor’s speech.
The special cabinet meeting, which lasted for two-and-a-half hours, featured a presentation by RDPR Secretary Sameer Shukla comparing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM-G, informed sources told The New Indian Express. Five ministers — Priyank Kharge, HK Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil — have been given the task of countering the onslaught by the opposition BJP and JDS, the sources added.
Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, HK Patil said a debate on the issue will start simultaneously after the governor’s speech. “The session is to make the public aware of the social and economic implications of the VB-G RAM G Act on society,” Patil added.
“The State Government cannot sit back at the instance of the Centre taking away our people’s rights. It is to create awareness and bring adequate pressure on the Centre to bring back MGNREGA,” Patil said, adding that the Karnataka government is also deliberating on taking the issue to the court of law besides the people’s court.
Under MGNREGA, it is mandated that all panchayats should be covered, but under VB-G RAM-G, the Centre decides on which panchayats should benefit, Patil said. “Earlier, workers used to create rural assets such as bunds, farm ponds, cattle sheds, and school playgrounds under MGNREGA, but under the new Act, they will work under contractors in the construction of roads, flyovers, tunnels, etc. VB-G RAM-G will take away the rights of our people and panchayats and give it to officials sitting in Delhi, which is a big blow to the concept of decentralisation of power, which we have implemented as per the Panchayat Aaj Act, ensuring the individuals have a right through gram sabhas,” he elaborated.
On allegations of misuse of funds under MGNREGA, Patil hit back, saying that the State Government has brought social auditing effectively to find out the same and adequate action has been taken in Karnataka. “When Modi took over as PM, he made a nasty comment about MGNREGA. But what happened in the next 12 years? How many times must he have praised this yojana (MGNREGA)?” Patil asked.
He observed that the name RAM used in the new Act is aimed at misleading people and taking refuge under the emotional factor is unfortunate.