Karnataka government to hold seven-day joint session from January 22 to discuss VB-G RAM G

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced it will convene a joint session of the legislature for seven days between January 22 and 31 to debate the Union Government’s decision to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act. Through the session, the Congress government plans to exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw VB-G RAM G Act and reintroduce MGNREGA.

Initially, the State Government had decided to call for a special session, but due to technical reasons, a joint session has been convened. The upcoming session will be 2026’s first.

The special cabinet convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday resolved to invite Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to address the joint session at 11am on January 22. The special cabinet also authorised the CM to approve the governor’s speech.

The special cabinet meeting, which lasted for two-and-a-half hours, featured a presentation by RDPR Secretary Sameer Shukla comparing MGNREGA with VB-G RAM-G, informed sources told The New Indian Express. Five ministers — Priyank Kharge, HK Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil — have been given the task of countering the onslaught by the opposition BJP and JDS, the sources added.

Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, HK Patil said a debate on the issue will start simultaneously after the governor’s speech. “The session is to make the public aware of the social and economic implications of the VB-G RAM G Act on society,” Patil added.