Karnataka HC stays probe against Sri Sri in encroachment case

BENGALURU: TheKarnataka High Courtstayed investigation against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living Foundation, in connection with the suo motu FIR registered by Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) on allegations of encroachment of certain government lands, against him and others.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on Tuesday after hearing the petition filed by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, questioning the legality of the FIR registered in September 2025, alleging offences are punishable under Section 192A of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

The court noted that perusal of the complaint prima facie indicates no allegations against the petitioner, who cannot be drawn into the web of crime unless the State Public Prosecutor places on record something to indicate the petitioner is directly involved, at the next hearing on January 21.

The interim order was passed as BMTF could not furnish documents to show the allegations made in the FIR that the petitioner encroached government land in Sy Nos 160, 164/1, 164/2, 150 and 137 of Kaggalipura in Uttarahalli hobli of Bengaluru South taluk, even after court gave time to do so. The petitioner contended that he had nothing to do with the activities of the other accused. He neither owns any property nor has encroached any land, therefore proceedings must be stayed.