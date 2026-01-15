Life-term convict dies by suicide inside Karnataka's Dharwad central prison

DHARWAD: A man serving a 14-year jail sentence for murdering his wife, has died by suicide by hanging himself in the prison premises. The incident took place inside the central prison in Dharwad on Tuesday evening.

The deceased is Ishwarappa Pujar from Basapur village in Laxmeshwar taluk of Gadag district. Around seven years ago, he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment. He had served more than half of his punishment in prison.

Jail sources said Pujar hanged himself on a construction site in the prison premises. After completing his work, he did not return to his cell till late night following which police starting looking for him and found him hanging. The body was sent to a hospital and a case was registered at suburban police station. The reason for the extreme step is not known and police said they will investigate.

It is said he hanged himself with the help of a rope used on the construction site.

A senior officer from the central prison said action will be taken against the staff responsible for bringing the prisoners back to their cells after their assigned work. Pujar was known for his good conduct in prison.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)