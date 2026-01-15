Upa Lokayukta raids expose alleged Rs 200 crore government land scam in Karnataka, five officials arrested

BENGALURU: A search conducted by the Lokayukta police on warrants issued by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa has revealed that officials in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district have allegedly forged, tampered with and fabricated documents to transfer around 320 acres of government land, worth Rs 200 crore, to private persons on the pretext of allotment of land under Bagair Hukum Committee (BHC).

Acting on a tip-off about the racket involved in usurping the Gomal land, the Upa Lokayukta issued warrants on Tuesday to conduct the searches in seven places, including the residences of the persons involved, the government guest house, a hotel and the taluk office in Nagamangala – the assembly segment represented by Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy.

Following a complaint filed by the Lokayukta police after finding incriminating materials in the possession of the accused officials, the Nagamangala police registered a First Information Report (FIR) citing criminal conspiracy, cheating, dishonesty, tampering, fraudulently using forged documents, theft and criminal breach of trust.

Subsequently, they arrested five officials – second division assistants Satish H V and Gurumurthy, shirastedars Ravishankara and Umesh and Darakastu village assistant S Yogesh – of the land records branch of the taluk office.