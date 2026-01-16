46% of GIM investment agreements fruitful: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday said that 46% of the investment agreements (MoUs) signed at the GIM have already translated into actual investments. Patil stated that out of the Rs 10.27 lakh crore commitments secured at the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) held in February 2025, investment proposals worth Rs 4.71 lakh crore have been realised by the end of December last year.

The minister provided the details ahead of his visit to the World Economic Forum, scheduled to be held in Davos from January 19 to 23. “We are ensuring that no project remains confined to the MoU stage, but is taken to its logical conclusion,” Patil said.

Out of Rs 5.66 lakh crore investment commitments in the manufacturing sector, Rs 3.22 lakh crore have materialised. In the renewable energy sector, Rs 1.41 lakh crore has flowed in against commitments of Rs 4.25 lakh crore, the minister shared. Patil stated that in the manufacturing sector, Silfex has proposed an investment of Rs 9,300 crore to set up a facility for manufacturing silicon components critical to the semiconductor industry. MV Energy has proposed an investment of Rs 5,495 crore to expand solar cell and module manufacturing at the ITIR area in Bengaluru. Jindal Steel has proposed an investment of Rs 7,000 crore to establish an electrical steel manufacturing unit at Vijayanagar.