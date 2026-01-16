46% of GIM investment agreements fruitful: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday said that 46% of the investment agreements (MoUs) signed at the GIM have already translated into actual investments. Patil stated that out of the Rs 10.27 lakh crore commitments secured at the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) held in February 2025, investment proposals worth Rs 4.71 lakh crore have been realised by the end of December last year.
The minister provided the details ahead of his visit to the World Economic Forum, scheduled to be held in Davos from January 19 to 23. “We are ensuring that no project remains confined to the MoU stage, but is taken to its logical conclusion,” Patil said.
Out of Rs 5.66 lakh crore investment commitments in the manufacturing sector, Rs 3.22 lakh crore have materialised. In the renewable energy sector, Rs 1.41 lakh crore has flowed in against commitments of Rs 4.25 lakh crore, the minister shared. Patil stated that in the manufacturing sector, Silfex has proposed an investment of Rs 9,300 crore to set up a facility for manufacturing silicon components critical to the semiconductor industry. MV Energy has proposed an investment of Rs 5,495 crore to expand solar cell and module manufacturing at the ITIR area in Bengaluru. Jindal Steel has proposed an investment of Rs 7,000 crore to establish an electrical steel manufacturing unit at Vijayanagar.
UltraTech Cement has proposed an investment of Rs 4,819 crore to set up a cement manufacturing unit in Kalaburagi district. Dalmia Cement has proposed investments of Rs 3,000 crore, along with an additional Rs 3,020 crore for expansion, at Yadawada in Belagavi district. In the renewable energy sector, Tata Power has proposed investments of Rs 8,134 crore.
Volvo has proposed Rs 1,251 crore for the expansion of its Hosakote facility, while Suzlon Energy Limited has proposed investments of Rs 12,032 crore in Vijayapura district. Havells India has proposed an investment of Rs 710 crore in Tumakuru district to expand manufacturing capacity and establish a new research and development centre. Balaji Wafers (Rs 550 crore) and ASM Technologies (Rs 490 crore) have also submitted investment proposals through Karnataka Udyog Mitra, the minister stated.
TASL has proposed an investment of Rs 500 crore at Vemagal in Kolar district for manufacturing components required for the Airbus H125 model, and Safran Electronics has proposed an investment of Rs 250 crore for the manufacture of avionics and defence equipment, Patil stated.