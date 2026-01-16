74% back 10-min delivery ban except for medicines Karnataka, survey shows

BENGALURU: In Bengaluru, quick medicine access is seen as essential, but groceries and other products are not considered urgent enough to justify extreme timelines.

Survey data shows that among consumers who want 10-minute delivery, 100% prioritised medicines, followed by essentials, reinforcing the argument that speed matters most in health-related situations. The survey findings come amid recent government discussions and mounting pressure from gig worker unions, who staged strikes in late December over pay, safety and unrealistic delivery targets.

A strong majority of quick commerce consumers, including a significant share from Bengaluru, support the Government’s move to discourage 10-minute delivery promises, according to a nationwide LocalCircles survey.

Overall, 74% of consumers backed the advisory issued by the Union Labour Ministry, citing concerns that extreme timelines place undue pressure on delivery partners, compromise road safety and worsen gig worker conditions.

Bengaluru emerged as a key contributor to the findings, with 16,245 responses from the city alone. Among Bengaluru respondents, 61% supported the Government’s move to remove the 10-minute delivery timeline, while 31% opposed it and the rest were undecided.

The nationwide survey, conducted across 180 districts where quick commerce services are functional, received over 90,000 responses. Overall, 38% of consumers said they do not want anything delivered within 10 minutes, and among the remaining 62% who still prefer ultra-fast delivery, medicine emerged as the most critical use case, followed by daily essentials, while discretionary items ranked much lower.