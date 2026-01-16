CISCE launches CARE programme, plans centralised helpline during board exams

BENGALURU: In an effort to address students’ mental health concerns during examinations, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the launch of the CISCE-Counselling and Resilience Fellowship (CARE) programme, along with a centralised helpline for students.

The initiative is aimed at supporting students appearing for the 2026 ICSE and ISC board examinations and at building long-term mental health support systems within schools. CISCE-affiliated schools have been asked to nominate one counsellor each, with applications due by early January.

The fellowship, open to counsellors from CISCE schools in India and abroad, is expected to select over 100 counsellors and will run for about seven months starting mid-January. Counsellors will assist students dealing with academic stress, exam anxiety, personal concerns and social challenges.

Louis Lopez, principal of Greenwood High School, told TNIE that while schools welcome the move, they are awaiting official communication from the Council. “We look forward to receiving details about how the facility will function during examinations,” he said.