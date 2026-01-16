Did Cisco get a sweet deal? Karnataka government backs KSWAN tender

BENGALURU: Allegations of irregularities and potential favoritism have surfaced in the tender process for the Karnataka State Wide Area Network (KSWAN) upgrade, with industry stakeholders accusing the Centre for e-Governance (CeG) of tailoring specifications to favour a single Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

The controversy centres on tender reference CEG/2025-26/IND0043 and its subsequent re-issue. Critics claim that process has been manipulated to create a de facto single-vendor scenario, raising concerns over transparency. The KSWAN initiative, aimed at providing secure and reliable network connectivity across government offices in Karnataka, had begun preparatory work in 2022.

Initially, the CeG had drafted a Request for Proposal (RFP) to support a multi-OEM architecture and conventional routing-based design, in line with standard industry practices.

The tender was floated on July 11, 2025, and attracted bids from RailTel, Orange, and TCIL, with Cisco and Juniper as participating OEMs. The stakeholders say that despite receiving three bids, authorities opened only the pre-qualification documents and cancelled the tender, citing ‘improper’ submissions.

CeG then formed a technical committee, claiming the earlier specifications were ‘outdated.’ Industry sources allege that only Cisco was consulted during the revision process, resulting in updated requirements that aligned closely with Cisco’s proprietary architecture. The re-tender was issued on December 8, 2025.