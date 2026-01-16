Don’t carry out any development work at Roerich Estate: Karnataka HC directs state

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to ensure that no development activities are to be carried out on the ground towards the eco tourism and cultural hub at the Svetoslav Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich Estate at Tataguni on Kanakapura Road in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the interim order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by RR Nagar I Care Trust, represented by its founder-trustee Niveditha Sunkad.

The state government sought two weeks to file a statement of objections to the petition.

Proposed project at Roerich Estate will affect elephant corridor: Petition

Further hearing was adjourned to February 16.

Deputy Solicitor General of India, appearing on behalf of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, submitted that no proposal has been received regarding the project in question and, at this stage, the project in question cannot be implemented.

The petitioner has challenged the state government’s approval for an eco-tourism and cultural hub at the Roerich and Devika Rani Estate.