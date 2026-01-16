Don’t carry out any development work at Roerich Estate: Karnataka HC directs state

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to ensure that no development activities are to be carried out on the ground towards the eco tourism and cultural hub at the Svetoslav Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich Estate at Tataguni on Kanakapura Road in the city.
A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the interim order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by RR Nagar I Care Trust, represented by its founder-trustee Niveditha Sunkad.
The state government sought two weeks to file a statement of objections to the petition.
Proposed project at Roerich Estate will affect elephant corridor: Petition
Further hearing was adjourned to February 16.
Deputy Solicitor General of India, appearing on behalf of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, submitted that no proposal has been received regarding the project in question and, at this stage, the project in question cannot be implemented.
The petitioner has challenged the state government’s approval for an eco-tourism and cultural hub at the Roerich and Devika Rani Estate.
Contending that the estate, spread over 490 acres, is a deemed forest, the petitioner prayed the court to quash the state government’s order dated December 24, 2024, giving approval for the setting up of the eco tourism and cultural hub there.
It was stated in the petition that the state government ought to have obtained permission from the central government before approving the proposal for the hub. The plan itself has several inconsistencies, and the proposed project will affect the elephant corridor that connects the Bannerghatta National Park as well as the movement of wildlife.
If the project is permitted, it aims to attract around 25,000 visitors a year, resulting in the destruction of the forest. Therefore, a direction was issued to the Svetoslav Roerich and Devika Rani Roerich Estate Board to conduct scientific profiling of environmental, ecological and wildlife aspects of the estate and develop a plan towards the object and intent of the acquisition of the estate.