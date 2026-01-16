GBA to make Bengaluru pedestrian friendly; launches ‘Hejje-Gala’

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in association with WRI India, Walkaluru and Urban Morph, has rolled out Hejje-Gala, a three-month city-wide active mobility challenge aimed at encouraging walking, cycling and the use of public transport across Bengaluru.

Designed as a friendly competition among city corporations, industry associations and corporates, the initiative also seeks citizen feedback to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure across all five city corporations.

Speaking at the launch, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said the authority is on a mission to significantly improve footpaths across the city, and Hejje-Gala offers an opportunity to create healthy competition between the five corporations. Rao said Bengaluru must aspire to become one of the most walkable cities.

Rao noted that nearly 76 km of footpaths have already been upgraded by removing encroachments and ensuring continuity, making them accessible even for parents pushing prams in parts of north Bengaluru. The long-term goal, he said, is to expand high-quality footpaths to between 500 and 1,000 km over the next few years.