GBA to make Bengaluru pedestrian friendly; launches ‘Hejje-Gala’

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), in association with WRI India, Walkaluru and Urban Morph, has rolled out Hejje-Gala, a three-month city-wide active mobility challenge aimed at encouraging walking, cycling and the use of public transport across Bengaluru.
Designed as a friendly competition among city corporations, industry associations and corporates, the initiative also seeks citizen feedback to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure across all five city corporations.
Speaking at the launch, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said the authority is on a mission to significantly improve footpaths across the city, and Hejje-Gala offers an opportunity to create healthy competition between the five corporations. Rao said Bengaluru must aspire to become one of the most walkable cities.
Rao noted that nearly 76 km of footpaths have already been upgraded by removing encroachments and ensuring continuity, making them accessible even for parents pushing prams in parts of north Bengaluru. The long-term goal, he said, is to expand high-quality footpaths to between 500 and 1,000 km over the next few years.
While budgets will be provided, he stressed that motivating citizens to walk is equally critical. Explaining Hejje-Gala, Rao said the initiative nudges companies to encourage employees to walk and cycle through incentive systems, mobile apps and recognition. Corporates and city agencies that actively promote sustainable mobility will be rewarded, and public sector bodies are also expected to participate.
“Cities improve faster when everyday experiences of its citizens are heard. By capturing walking and cycling trips and ground-level feedback, Hejje-Gala can help identify what feels unsafe, what works well, and where improvements are most urgent,” Arun Pai, Founder, Walkaluru said.
Corporate leaders welcomed the initiative. Madhusudhan Kulkarni, Head – Customer Solutions at AWS Industries, said the programme reflects unprecedented collaboration between the government and private sector to promote active mobility. Infosys Senior Vice President and ELCITA committee member Aruna Newton said mobility is a necessity, not a luxury, and responsible walking and cycling choices are essential for personal health and environmental sustainability.