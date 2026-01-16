HDK hints at returning to Karnataka politics to bring BJP-JDS to power

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday hinted at returning to state politics, stating that his aim is to establish a good government by BJP-JDS alliance in 2028.

“If anyone thinks that I am moving away from state politics, it is wrong. I will remain active in state politics. At the Centre, Prime Minister Modi has given me two major portfolios. I will decide when to return to state politics. There is no escaping from it,” he told reporters here.

“People of Karnataka will decide where I should be. I will decide when to return to state politics based on their wishes,” he said.

“We are part of NDA. There should be no room for any confusion within this alliance. Our objective is to establish a good government in the state,” he said. Kumaraswamy claimed that he has been closely observing the state administration. “The state should have a good government and people should live peacefully. In this regard, I will accept whatever position the people of the state give me,” he clarified.