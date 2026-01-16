Indian Army growing stronger with time, says Karnataka Governor

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday said that in a rapidly changing global and technological environment with increasingly complex security challenges, the Indian Army is continuously strengthening itself through modern technology, cyber capabilities, space cooperation and advanced training.

Addressing the gathering at the 78th Army Day celebrations held at the War Memorial inside the MEG Centre in Bengaluru on Thursday, Gehlot said the Indian Army stands as a role model for the younger generation, instilling the spirit of placing national interest above personal interests. He said values such as discipline, punctuality, leadership and teamwork are essential for today’s youth, and the Indian Army is an embodiment of these ideals.

On the occasion, the governor also paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to safeguard the nation’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Hailing the creative and dedicated efforts of Army officers and personnel, Gehlot said these initiatives have led to significant advancements in developing defence equipment, enhancing the strength and confidence of the armed forces. He also acknowledged the immense contribution of women in the armed forces and said they have faced even the toughest hardships with dignity, patience and indomitable courage.

Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area General Officer Commanding Major General VT Mathew and Brigadier Ajay Singh Thakur, along with several other officers and personnel of the armed forces, were present at the event.