Joint legislature session against G RAM G Act to put Karnataka leadership tussle on hold

BENGALURU: The joint session of legislature, to be held from January 22 to 31, is likely to push the leadership issue on to the back burner, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues take on the opposition on the repeal of MNREGA and implementation of VB-G Ram-G by the Union government.

Many Congress MLAs said it is the norm that notice is issued at least 15 days prior to commencement of a joint legislature session, but this time, they were informed just seven days ahead. “The issue of change in leadership or reshuffle will certainly be off the agenda, especially as the session promises to be stormy,” said a Congress MLA.

A series of events -- from Belagavi winter session which concluded on December 19 last to Congress party’s ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ to the joint session -- has succeeded in deferring any decision on the leadership issue, on which DCM DK Shivakumar was keen, according to political analysts. The joint session will be followed by the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ which marks 1,000 days of the Congress government in office, and is to be held tentatively at Haveri on February 13, and the Budget session is due to start in March.

Central Congress leaders will also be busy with the winter session of Parliament, especially LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge. They will also be busy with assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal expected to be held between March and April. Whether the high command takes a call on Karnataka’s leadership remains moot.