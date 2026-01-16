Karnataka Congress leader Rajiv Gowda faces two FIRs for allegedly threatening CMC Commissioner
CHIKBALLAPUR: Congress leader Rajiv Gowda, who is accused of allegedly threatening Siddlaghatta CMC Commissioner Amrutha, is now facing two separate criminal proceedings. Two FIRs have been registered against him -- one filed by Amrutha and the other by JDS leader N C Srinivasa Gowda for defaming legislator BN Ravi Kumar.
Based on Amrutha’s complaint, the Siddlaghatta police registered a criminal case against Rajiv Gowda under various sections of BNS, including using criminal force against a public servant (132), threatening a public servant (224), intentional insult with intent to breach of peace (352), criminal intimidation 351(3) and abetting an offence that carries imprisonment (56).
In the complaint lodged by the JDS leader, the Siddlaghatta police registered a case under various sections of BNS, including intentional insult with intent to breach of peace (352) and spreading rumour 352(2). The complaint alleged that Rajiv Gowda defamed and insulted sitting JDS legislator Ravi Kumar, who represents the Siddlaghatta Assembly constituency.
Meanwhile, Rajiv Gowda released a video apologising for his statements. He said he never targeted the CMC commissioner and that he had got the banners installed for a function after taking permission from the commissioner.
It may be recalled that on Wednesday morning, Rajiv Gowda, who unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket in the last assembly elections from Siddlaghatta, called the CMC commissioner on phone and questioned her for removing the banner installed by him. Amrutha explained that the banner was removed as it obstructed smooth movement of traffic and no permission was taken to put it up. Rajiv Gowda then threatened the officer and verbally abused her. He also targeted MLA Ravi Kumar.
After the audio clip went viral, the CMC staff staged a protest demanding action against Rajiv Gowda. Even Higher Education and District Minister Dr M C Sudhakar showed his displeasure and condemned Rajiv Gowda.
Congress seeks explanation from Rajiv Gowda
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued notice seeking an explanation from party leader Rajiv Gowda, who is accused of threatening a woman officer in Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district for removing a banner that was obstructing traffic.
The show-cause notice issued by KPCC Working President GC Chandrashekar directed Gowda to furnish an explanation within a week, failing which the disciplinary committee would take further action against him. Gowda had unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly polls as a Congress candidate.
Chandrashekar stated that Gowda’s conduct and the inappropriate manner in which he spoke to the City Municipal Council (CMC) commissioner is a violation of the party’s discipline and caused embarrassment to the party. The opposition BJP and JD(S) have demanded that the state government direct the officials to immediately arrest Gowda for threatening a woman officer.