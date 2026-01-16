Karnataka Congress leader Rajiv Gowda faces two FIRs for allegedly threatening CMC Commissioner

CHIKBALLAPUR: Congress leader Rajiv Gowda, who is accused of allegedly threatening Siddlaghatta CMC Commissioner Amrutha, is now facing two separate criminal proceedings. Two FIRs have been registered against him -- one filed by Amrutha and the other by JDS leader N C Srinivasa Gowda for defaming legislator BN Ravi Kumar.

Based on Amrutha’s complaint, the Siddlaghatta police registered a criminal case against Rajiv Gowda under various sections of BNS, including using criminal force against a public servant (132), threatening a public servant (224), intentional insult with intent to breach of peace (352), criminal intimidation 351(3) and abetting an offence that carries imprisonment (56).

In the complaint lodged by the JDS leader, the Siddlaghatta police registered a case under various sections of BNS, including intentional insult with intent to breach of peace (352) and spreading rumour 352(2). The complaint alleged that Rajiv Gowda defamed and insulted sitting JDS legislator Ravi Kumar, who represents the Siddlaghatta Assembly constituency.