Karnataka forest dept files FIR against YouTuber for trespassing, making videos in Kali Tiger Reserve

KUMBAWADA(UTTARA KANNADA): The forest department has filed an FIR against a ‘YouTuber’ for trespassing, staying without permission and making videos in a protected area of the forest, and though the department served a notice to the violator, he has remained incommunicado.

Pathegudi in Kumbarwada in Kali Tiger Reserve is a core tiger reserve with frequent movement of tigers being sighted here. However, the place being inviolate as per norms, has been totally off the tourism radar.

Even inhabitants of the many villages inside the forests are scrutinised every now and then, but a blatant violation took place last November. It is said that the YouTuber, going by the name @sg_malenadu on Instagram, not just stayed in the tiger reserve but also made a film using a drone and video camera, and posted it on social media.

According to an FIR available with TNIE, he came to Kali Tiger Reserve on November 5, 2025, travelled around and rode a bike used by late actor Puneet Rajkumar inside the reserve. He shot a film and uploaded it on social media on November 21, 2025.

“After the video was uploaded, the department scrutinised it and lodged a complaint on December 2. A notice was served to the violator, asking for an explanation. However, since there has been no response from the opposite party, a case was filed under Section 2 (15, 17, 26) 27, 28, 51 of the Wildlife Act,” the FIR copy says. “He was asked to come to Kumbarwada Range Forest Office and give an explanation. However, there has been no response.”