Sudden ear block can cause permanent loss of hearing, doctors claim

BENGALURU: ENT specialists have raised concerns over cases of sudden hearing loss in one ear, often without pain or warning, which many people dismiss as a minor issue. Doctors cautioned that delaying medical attention can be dangerous and may result in permanent hearing loss, stressing that such symptoms require immediate evaluation and treatment.

Many experts said that Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) is more common than people realise, and delayed reporting often makes the damage irreversible. This lack of awareness is the biggest challenge in preventing permanent hearing disability.

“Ear block due to a cold develops gradually over two to three days and usually resolves within a week. In sudden sensorineural hearing loss, patients often say they were fine the previous night and wake up unable to hear from one ear,” shared Dr Sharath G, TriLife Hospital. He warned that if treatment is delayed beyond 48 hours, there is more than a 70% chance that the hearing loss may become permanent.

SSNHL occurs due to a sudden loss of blood supply to the hearing nerve and has no warning signs. While people with diabetes and hypertension are at higher risk, doctors warn it can affect anyone, making immediate ENT consultation essential. Dr Jyotirmay S Hegde, HOD and Lead Consultant, ENT at Aster Whitefield Hospital, pointed out that the condition is frequently missed at the primary healthcare level.