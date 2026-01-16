Surat lookalikes choke century-old Doddaballapur silk trade; weavers pushed to the brink

DODDABALLAPUR(BENGALURU RURAL): For over a century, thousands of weavers in and around Bengaluru Rural district’s Doddaballapur who depended solely on weaving silk for their livelihood, have now reached a dead end.

Shifting from handlooms to power looms, and from pure silk to semi-silk, they are struggling with an identity crisis as Gujarat-based mill owners produce Surat sarees mimicking Doddaballapur silk sarees, but at a much lower price. This has pushed traditional Doddaballapur sarees out of the market. As a result, many of the 40,000 loom owners in and around Doddaballapur town are now forced to take up piecemeal works for others, earning a daily wage of just Rs 100 to Rs 200.

The century-old weaving tradition was started by Devanga weavers community, whose population is considerably large in Doddaballapur, on handlooms. The silk sarees woven here were even exported. In 1948, the town got its power connection and the weavers slowly moved to power looms, enjoying high demand. Sarees would weigh 850gm to 1 kilo, with heavy zari borders, mostly preferred for weddings and auspicious occasions. These sarees were sold at Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh, besides Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

At weaver KC Dwarakish’s house, four looms greet visitors as they enter. “Our day begins at 6.30am and continues until 8.30pm. We are the owners as per records, be it the house, electricity bills, or power looms, all are in our names. Unlike earlier, we no longer weave sarees and sell them directly. Instead, we take up piecemeal work from agents. They provide raw material and we weave as per their instructions,” he says.