Two PU students on outing drown in Karnataka's Kabbalu Lake

BENGALURU: A one-day outing by a group of students turned tragic after two teenagers drowned in Kabbalu Lake in Kanakapura taluk of Bengaluru South district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanush and Santosh, both 18-year-old second-year PU students of a private college in Jayanagar and residents of Uttarahalli.

According to the police, 11 students, including three girls from the same college, had visited the Kabbalu temple on Wednesday. After offering prayers and having lunch, the group went to Kabbalu Lake in the evening. None of them knew how to swim.

Dhanush reportedly slipped into deeper waters and began drowning. Santosh attempted to rescue him but also drowned in the process. Their friends alerted the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

On Thursday afternoon, rescue personnel retrieved Dhanush’s body, and the search operation to trace Santosh is on the police said.