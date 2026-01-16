Why Kanakapura stinks? SWM not disposing legacy waste, Upa Lokayukta steps in

BENGALURU: The improper disposal of waste has led to the accumulation of 16,994 tonnes of legacy waste for more than a decade at Aralalu Solid Waste Management Plant in Kanakapura town, causing a serious threat to the environment as well as people.

Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra, after an inspection, held that the authorities of Kanakapura City Municipal Council (CMC), Karnataka State Pollution Board (KPSCB) and Bengaluru South District have not adhered to the Solid Waste Management Rules. He stated that prima facie their inaction amounts to maladministration defined under Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

The CMC officials said that the waste had been dumped at the plant since 2010. The plant is receiving daily 20 tonnes of solid waste, of which 10 to 11 tonnes is wet waste, and the remaining is dry waste. Around 5 to 6 tonnes of manure is being processed daily from the plant. The legacy waste was not disposed for several years due to the lack of screening machines for the process. To process the legacy waste, six months are required, the officials told Upa Lokayukta.

The Upa Lokayukta also found there was no pipeline or drain system for leachate, and a stinking smell was emanating because of rotten legacy waste. Flies, mosquitoes and insects are found in large numbers. The residents living around the plant complained to him that the stinking waste was causing pollution, leading to the breeding centre for flies and mosquitoes, resulting in children and elderly people residing in the BGS Layout within 500 meters of the plant, falling ill with dengue and malaria.