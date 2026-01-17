Belagavi police join Maharashtra SIT to probe theft of Rs 400 crore demonetised notes

BELAGAVI: Belagavi police have formally joined the investigation launched by their counterparts in Maharashtra into the sensational theft of Rs 400 crore demonetised notes at Chorla Ghat a few days ago.

A letter from Maharashtra police seeking cooperation was received by Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan on Friday.

Two trucks carrying containers with demonetised notes were proceeding from near Karnataka-Goa border to Maharashtra when the theft took place at Chorla Ghat. Though the crime took place in Karnataka, the theft case was registered at Ghoti police station in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

Nashik police have arrested four persons in the theft case. However, Thane-based builder Kishore Savla, the prime accused, is yet to be arrested. An FIR was registered based on a complaint by Sandeep Datta Patil, a resident of Nashik, who has submitted digital evidence in support of his claims.

In his complaint, Patil stated that he was abducted and assaulted by some men associated with a powerful builder after the theft came to light. He alleged that some Nashik police personnel, aides of a hawala operator, and other individuals were involved in his abduction.