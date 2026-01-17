BJP win in Maharashtra civic polls a positive mandate for development politics: Vijayendra

BENGALURU: After the BJP’s victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said that people in Bengaluru will also support the party in the elections to the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and that would be the beginning of the end for the Congress.

Ashoka said the BJP’s victory in the local body polls in Maharashtra has yet again shown that people have supported the BJP’s politics of development.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said it is a positive mandate for the politics of development, economic growth, and cultural renaissance by the double-engine governments of PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. He said the common man of Maharashtra has said an “Emphatic No” to the politics of negativism, pseudo-secularism, and politics of abuse and divisiveness being practised by the I.N.D.I. Alliance.

Former chief minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said that in the polls to the five municipal corporations under GBA limits, the BJP-JDS alliance is certain to emerge victorious. This BJP victory marks the beginning of the end for the Congress, Bommai said.