Boulder falls on earthmover, kills driver in Kolar; three booked

KOLAR: The driver of a heavy earthmover died on the spot after a boulder rolled down on him at Busanahalli hills in Sugutoor of Kolar district. The driver Shanmugham (36) was working at a mining site on Thursday evening, when the accident occurred. It is alleged that illegal mining was going on in the hills, and work was contracted by Manjunath and Chowdappa.

Shanmugham’s wife Jeevitha, a resident of Ramakuppam of Andhra Pradesh, lodged a complaint with police stating that though Shanmugham died after being hit by a boulder, Manjunath, Chowdappa and Deputy Director of Mines Kodandaramaiah tried to pass it off as a road accident. She alleged that they dragged his body for half-a-kilometer and dumped it, and brought a truck to ram Shanmugham’s two-wheeler to make it appear like an accident.

Jeevitha also alleged that the Deputy Director was collecting bribes from the mine owners to cover up the incident as they were involved in illegal mining. Vemgal police registered a case under various sections against Manjunath, Chowdappa and Kodandaramaiah including Section 105, 351(2)238 read with 3(5) of BNS. Kolar SP Kanika Sikriwal said an FIR has been filed and a detailed investigation will be taken up by a senior district police officer.

Sources told TNIE that scores of villagers who had gathered said the incident took place due to the negligence of the mine contractors and Mines department officials.