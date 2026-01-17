Closely watching developments in JDS Kerala unit, says Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS National President HD Deve Gowda on Friday said that the party’s national committee is closely watching the developments in its Kerala unit and will take suitable steps at the appropriate time.

“It has been brought to my notice that the leaders of the Kerala unit of JDS are proceeding to dissociate with the national committee. The national committee is closely watching the developments and will take suitable steps at the appropriate time,” Gowda said.

Gowda added that there have been reports in a section of the media that some persons are planning to hold a separate meeting in Kerala under the guise of allegiance to the Central leadership. “In this context, I wish to categorically state that the party has not authorised any new person or persons in Kerala to convene any meeting under the banner of JDS and that if any such meeting is convened by anybody, it will be void not having the approval of JDS national committee,” Gowda added.