Conjunctivitis prevalent year-round, not just during cold wave: Ophthalmologists warn

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare cautioned the public about the spread of conjunctivitis due to the cold wave persisting across the state, ophthalmologists have expressed concerns that the disease is prevalent throughout the year and not just during cold weather.

Dr Rohit Shetty, Ophthalmologist and Director of Narayana Nethralaya said, "Conjunctivitis and other infectious diseases related to eyes are now reported round the year ... Even if one person is infected, there are high possibilities that all others will come in contact with Madras eye."

He cites long working hours and exposure to screens as major contributors to spread of conjunctivitis. He also noted that increasing construction activities and pollution cause damage to the sensitive film on the eyeballs, which have increased the spread of infection.

He added, "At present in Narayana Netralaya, we see around 30 cases including about 5 cases of children in a day suffering from conjunctivitis . The best way to deal with the situation would be sufficient sleep of 7 hours, keeping hands clean and intake of Vitamin D."

Meanwhile, Dr Anand from Sankara Eye Hospital, said, "We have come across more such cases during monsoon than winter season. We have been treating people with conjunctivitis during winters but the number is lower when compared to cases in monsoon. Whenever people suffer from it, they must consult the doctors rather than taking self medication. Because the cornea might get damaged if the disease intensifies."

He also said that the disease exists for two weeks and people must use cold compressions, use lubricants and keep themselves hydrated.