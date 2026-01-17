Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hints next budget will be a tight one

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday gave an indication that his budget for 2026-27 would be tight, as he promised Rs 6 crore to develop sports facilities in Tumakuru, against Rs 25 crore demanded by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

Inaugurating the seven-day state-level Karnataka Games 2025-26 at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Parameshwara, who is also district minister, appealed to the CM to grant Rs 25 crore to set up a hockey stadium and an international standard swimming pool in Tumakuru.

“That much cannot be given, but I will sanction Rs 6 crore to Tumakuru, the same amount granted to Mangaluru,” he assured Parameshwara. He highlighted that the Congress government has provided 3 per cent quota in recruitment — from constable to DySP post — in the Home department, and 2 per cent in other departments for sportspersons. Cash rewards of Rs 6crore, Rs 4 crore and Rs 3 crore will be given to those who win gold, silver and bronze medals in the Olympics, he added.

He claimed that he was himself a small-time kabaddi player during his high school days and had participated in inter-school tournaments. “I have developed a liking for cricket and never miss one-dayers and T20 matches. I also watch World Cup football matches which happen at night as it does not affect my work,” he said. “A real sportsperson is one who is happy even in defeat, and takes it in a sportive spirit. I congratulate those who win and also those who lose. But one must have an attitude to win.”