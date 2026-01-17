Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hints next budget will be a tight one

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday gave an indication that his budget for 2026-27 would be tight, as he promised Rs 6 crore to develop sports facilities in Tumakuru, against Rs 25 crore demanded by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
Inaugurating the seven-day state-level Karnataka Games 2025-26 at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, Parameshwara, who is also district minister, appealed to the CM to grant Rs 25 crore to set up a hockey stadium and an international standard swimming pool in Tumakuru.
“That much cannot be given, but I will sanction Rs 6 crore to Tumakuru, the same amount granted to Mangaluru,” he assured Parameshwara. He highlighted that the Congress government has provided 3 per cent quota in recruitment — from constable to DySP post — in the Home department, and 2 per cent in other departments for sportspersons. Cash rewards of Rs 6crore, Rs 4 crore and Rs 3 crore will be given to those who win gold, silver and bronze medals in the Olympics, he added.
He claimed that he was himself a small-time kabaddi player during his high school days and had participated in inter-school tournaments. “I have developed a liking for cricket and never miss one-dayers and T20 matches. I also watch World Cup football matches which happen at night as it does not affect my work,” he said. “A real sportsperson is one who is happy even in defeat, and takes it in a sportive spirit. I congratulate those who win and also those who lose. But one must have an attitude to win.”
Parameshwara said the event was dedicated to the ‘Say no to Drugs’ campaign of the state to create awareness among youths. He hoped that Tumakuru turns into a sports hub, as construction of an international cricket ground by KSCA will start in a couple of months, and the project would be completed in a year.
The state government has provided 42 acres of land for the ground. An international tennis court would also be set up, he added. He likened Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, which cost Rs 60 crore under Smart City Project and state government funds, to Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Olympics Association president and MLC K Govindaraj sought the CM’s approval to propose to the Centre to conduct Khelo India sports meet in Tumakuru. He also suggested setting up a sports academy to nurture rural talents from across the district. With about 4,500 sportspersons taking part in 24 different sports, he wished that at least 500 take up sports as their career.