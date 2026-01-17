Karnataka Deputy CM DKS attends Assam Assembly poll meeting, Energy Min George calls on Rahul

BENGALURU: On a day Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Congress high command leaders in New Delhi on Friday on the sidelines of a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Assembly polls, Energy Minister KJ George called on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, creating ripples in political circles.

Speculation is rife as to whether CM Siddaramaiah sent George as his emissary to push the demand for a cabinet reshuffle ahead of the state budget, as the Shivakumar camp is insisting on a change in leadership. Siddaramaiah in Tumakuru was unaware of Shivakumar’s Delhi visit, saying, “I don’t know about it.”

Shivakumar is the Congress’ observer for the ensuing Assam Assembly polls.

After having lunch at the former Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s house and before inaugurating the state-level Karnataka Games, the CM said that he would talk to the high command about reinstating the former minister in the Karnataka cabinet.

Meanwhile, George held talks with Rahul at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence for about 40 minutes at around 4 pm on Friday.

According to informed sources, George apprised Rahul of the state’s political environment and the need for a cabinet reshuffle. “George is the Congress observer for Kerala Assembly polls... talks might have also happened on those lines,” sources added.