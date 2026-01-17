Karnataka Examinations Authority opens applications for UGCET

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority on Friday started accepting online applications for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) from students aspiring to join professional courses, including engineering, veterinary sciences, BSc and nursing.

KEA Director H Prasanna said, “The online application for professional courses for 2026 has started and the last date is February 16. The online link has been put up on the KEA website. The authority will allocate seats only on the basis of CET/counselling for professional courses and NEET for medical courses.”

The current year’s application is Aadhaar-based and details such as name etc. will automatically appear when the candidate enters the Aadhaar number. In addition, a special system has been made to verify each stage of information submitted through e-mail along with OTP.

He said messages will also be sent through WhatsApp. “All college staff have been given online training for ten days and students can take help of their teachers whenever necessary,” he said. The CET will be conducted on April 23 and 24.