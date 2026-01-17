NHM Karnataka director says late salaries due to technical issues, delayed central funds

BENGALURU: Following a report of delayed payment of salaries to 30,000 contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) published in TNIE on January 14, the director of the NHM in Karnataka on Friday stated that delay was due to the technical issues in SNA-SPARSH framework and delay in the disbursement of funds from the central government.

The statement also added that the state government is working to ensure that the salaries are released at the earliest and on priority, irrespective of the grants released by the central government. “The NHM scheme was on boarded to the SNA–SPARSH system during the middle of the financial year, in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India.

The transition from the SNA system to the SNA-SPARSH framework involved procedural and technical realignments in the fund flow and payment mechanisms at both the Central and State levels. During this period, certain transitional delays occurred in the release and flow of funds”, the note read. It further read,

“Under the SNA-SPARSH system, the payment architecture is designed in such a way that the State Government is able to process and release payments only upon receipt that the Central share. Delays in the receipt of Central funds, with the transitional adjustments under the new system, impacted the timely disbursement of salaries to NHM employees.”