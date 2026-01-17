RCB proposes AI cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium for better crowd control

BENGALURU: Even as the suspense over M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosting this year’s IPL matches continues, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has proposed to install 300-350 AI-powered cameras at the stadium to ensure improved crowd management. In a communication to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB said the advanced surveillance technology will empower the association and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd, ensure disciplined queueing, and monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits.

KSCA said RCB will bear the entire cost, which is estimated to be around Rs 4.5cr. The club has partnered with Gurugram-based tech firm Staqu.

With advanced analysis of video, audio and text data, the system will enhance investigation and enable accurate decision-making. The real-time AI video analytics capability is said to allow for early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access and intrusion.