Ride the empathy wave to deliver services to citizens

Human emotions get whipped up on witnessing acts against humanity, even if the acts carried out by the government are in line with the law of the land. Unfortunately, no such thing happens over civic services and amenities falling short, posing problems for the citizens, except one fundamental emotion that is generated – anger. But that isn’t enough, as is evident in most of our urban settings.

Over the last month, Bengaluru witnessed two events that left hundreds of families affected – eviction of about 160 families in Kogilu in north Bengaluru on December 20 by Greater Bengaluru Authority and the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, and demolition of 60 houses built over 22 allegedly illegal constructions at Thanisandra (also in north Bengaluru) by Bangalore Development Authority, on January 8. They are government agencies who did their duty to reclaim their lands.

Although their actions are said to be legal, they evoked emotions among people who were quick to question the seemingly inhuman operations. That was empathy in action among the people.

Emotions are generated through empathy, which is a complex mix of understanding and feelings – cognitive and affective processes. The Greater Good Magazine: Science-based Insights for a Meaningful Life explains that “empathy” describes a range of experiences. It is the ability to sense others’ emotions, coupled with the ability to imagine what someone else might be thinking or feeling as a reaction to a particular situation.