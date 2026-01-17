Right-wing activist Kerehalli threatening migrants, seeking ID cards: Petition to top cop

BENGALURU: Members of the Campaign Against Hate Speech submitted a petition to the DG&IGP’s office, seeking action against right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli for intimidating and questioning migrant workers, besides unlawful entry and police complicity — with request for FIR, arrest, investigation and presentation for bail cancellation. The petition was submitted on Friday.

Puneeth has been repeatedly entering migrant worker dwellings and sheds, interrogating them about their nationality, demanding identity documents and issuing threats. These actions are illegal, undermine the dignity and safety of workers, and risk provoking mob violence.

In videos uploaded on his official YouTube channel and social media, Puneeth is seen holding a protest and shouting slogans at night, calling residents “illegal migrants” and “Bangladeshis”, shooting videos without their consent, and intimidating them along with a group of men.