South India will have fewer MPs, no voice in House: Karnataka MLA BR Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Policy and Planning Commission Vice-President and MLA BR Patil expressed concern over reduction in the number of MP seats in South Indian states as the population is lower compared to North Indian states. The Union government should ensure they need to come up with a formula that all states accept.

Patil said that the Central government is taking decisions unanimously and widening the gap between states and the Centre, and will frame the policy according to their whims and fancies. He said that with disparity in population among South and North Indian states, the number of MPs will reduce drastically in South India.

“This means there will be more representation in Parliament from North Indian states. The Central government will not even bother to look at us as they get more support from North Indian states. We will organise a debate on this,’’ he said. Patil also alleged that the Central government is harassing the Karnataka government.

On Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s wish to return to state politics, he said, “He may not know this, but BJP will finish regional parties. Looks like the Centre does not consider his words. We should ask former PM HD Deve Gowda if JDS will be there in coming days.’’