Veteran Congress leader Bhimanna Khandre passes away at 103

BENGALURU: Veteran Congress leader and former president of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha Bhimanna Khandre (103) passed away on Friday night at Bhalki in Bidar.

He is survived by two sons — Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre and Bidar DCC Bank president Amar Kumar Khandre — and four daughters. His other son, former MLA Vijayakumar Khandre, passed away in 2019. Eshwar Khandre’s son Sagar is a sitting MP. The last rites of Bhimanna Khandre will be held at 5 pm on Saturday at Shanti Dham at Bhalki.

One of the prominent Lingayat leaders, he was suffering from age-related ailments and respiratory problems over the last few days. He had been admitted to a private hospital, but was shifted to his residence in Bhalki as per his wish recently. Over the past week, pontiffs of various mutts, ministers, MLAs, eminent personalities and leaders of different parties and others visited his residence.

A lawyer, he entered public life in 1953 after becoming the first elected president of Bhalki Municipality. He entered the Assembly for the first time in 1962 and served four terms as an MLA and two terms as an MLC. He was as transport minister in the Veerappa Moily cabinet.