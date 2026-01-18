CM Siddaramaiah raps Karnataka cops, says they failed in busting drug cases

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came down heavily on the state police for what he called their failure in busting drug manufacturing units in Mysuru and Bengaluru when their Maharashtra counterparts were successful in doing it.

After inaugurating a two-day annual conference of police officers at the office of the state police chief in Bengaluru on Saturday, he told reporters that tough action will be taken against erring police officers. “If Maharashtra police can come to Mysuru and Bengaluru and detect drugs, why can’t our state police do it,” he asked, saying Karnataka police have failed in this regard.

He was referring to an operation by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police, who raided a drug manufacturing unit at Belavatta on the outskirts of Mysuru in July last year and another operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Horamavu, Yerappanahalli and Kannur in Bengaluru in December.

“No crime can take place without the knowledge of sub-inspectors, inspectors, DySPs and ACPs. Instructions have been given to senior officers to keep a close watch over their subordinates at police stations and to ensure that they are not involved in criminal activities,” he said.

CM: Fence grazing field unforgivable offence

“The involvement of police personnel in 88 criminal cases last year is a matter of shame. They not only bring bad name to the government, but also to the police department. This is like the fence grazing the field -- an unforgivable offence,”Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.