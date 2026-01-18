CM Siddaramaiah raps Karnataka cops, says they failed in busting drug cases

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came down heavily on the state police for what he called their failure in busting drug manufacturing units in Mysuru and Bengaluru when their Maharashtra counterparts were successful in doing it.
After inaugurating a two-day annual conference of police officers at the office of the state police chief in Bengaluru on Saturday, he told reporters that tough action will be taken against erring police officers. “If Maharashtra police can come to Mysuru and Bengaluru and detect drugs, why can’t our state police do it,” he asked, saying Karnataka police have failed in this regard.
He was referring to an operation by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police, who raided a drug manufacturing unit at Belavatta on the outskirts of Mysuru in July last year and another operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Horamavu, Yerappanahalli and Kannur in Bengaluru in December.
“No crime can take place without the knowledge of sub-inspectors, inspectors, DySPs and ACPs. Instructions have been given to senior officers to keep a close watch over their subordinates at police stations and to ensure that they are not involved in criminal activities,” he said.
CM: Fence grazing field unforgivable offence
“The involvement of police personnel in 88 criminal cases last year is a matter of shame. They not only bring bad name to the government, but also to the police department. This is like the fence grazing the field -- an unforgivable offence,”Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.
“If the police remain vigilant, many crimes can be prevented. ATM robbery cases and the banner-related violence in Ballari could have been avoided through prior caution,” he said.
“Questioning drug peddlers or addicts can help uncover drug networks. If suppliers are interrogated, it is possible to identify manufacturers and distributors. If foreign nationals are released on bail and allowed to stay here, there is a high possibility of them re-engaging in same crimes. Foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking must be sent back to their countries without any leniency. Laws to control cyber crime and drug-related offences need to be made more stringent, and that new laws or amendments may be brought in the coming days,” he said.
If tahsildars and police inspectors perform their duties properly, people in that taluk can live peacefully. “Similarly, if the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and CEO discharge their responsibilities effectively, people in the district can live in peace. However, in some police stations, people are forced to suffer due to certain officers failing to perform their duties properly,” he added.
On the Ballari incident, he said the case has been handed over to the CID. “Ballari is a sensitive area, and the SP was suspended as he was not present on the spot. Action will be taken against those responsible after the investigation report is received,” he added.