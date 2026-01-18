Daily wagers in Karnataka's Gadag preserve 800-year-old Brahma idol

BETAGERI-GADAG: Daily wagers in Betageri, near Gadag, have been protecting and maintaining an ancient Brahma idol and other historic monuments for nearly seven decades, showcasing a rare example of community-driven heritage conservation.

The Brahma temple in Betageri has no appointed archaks or pujaris. Instead, all residents of the locality collectively perform the role of priests. The Brahma idol here is believed to be nearly 800 years old, and locals have taken it upon themselves to safeguard not only the main idol but also several damaged sculptures found at the site.

Most residents of the area are daily wage labourers. In the 1970s, realising the historical importance of the temple and its sculptures, the elders of the village decided that the entire community would take responsibility for worship and upkeep.

This unique tradition has continued uninterrupted till today. Anyone can clean the idol and offer prayers, with no restrictions based on caste, creed or religion. The site has since attracted the attention of historians and researchers.