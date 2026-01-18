Doddaballapur lakes contaminated, Bengaluru at receiving end

DODDABALLAPUR (BENGALURU RURAL DISTRICT): One of the largest lakes in Bengaluru Rural, Doddatumakuru Lake, spread across 326 acres, and the other water body Chikkatumakuru Lake, covering 75 acres, are severely polluted and contaminated. In the absence of a scientific treatment plant, untreated sewage from the entire Doddaballapur town, along with chemical effluents from 52 industries in the Bashettihalli Industrial Area flows into these lakes, from where, polluted water reaches Bengaluru.

The Arkavathy river, born on Nandi hills, flows to Doddaballapur uncontaminated. But at Doddaballapur lake, industrial effluents and sewage of Doddaballapur town flow into it, polluting the water body. The same water flows to Chikkatumakuru lake and then to Doddatumakuru lake, from where it flows through aquifers to Hesaraghatta and Tippagondanahalli, reaching Sangama and Cauvery, then reaching Bengaluru.

The villagers here say just ten years ago, the lake water was potable. But as factories mushroomed, they let out industrial residues into these lakes, severely polluting the water body. Also, sewage from Doddaballapur town is diverted into these lakes, while the existing sewage treatment plant (STP), constructed in 2017, is unscientific and not serving its purpose.

Vasanth Kumar PK, a member of the Arkavathy Horata Samithi, says the lake is part of the Arkavathy river system. “We have been protesting for a scientific solution and a full-fledged STP for Doddatumakuru and Chikkatumakuru lakes. More than 12 million litres per day (MLD) of toxic effluents are released into these lakes, contaminating several villages and putting thousands of lives at risk,” he says.