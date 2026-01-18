Efforts to woo investments not limited to Global Investors’ Meet: Karnataka minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil said that in the 11 months following the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) held in February last year, Karnataka has attracted Rs 1.53 lakh crore investment proposals. These investments are in addition to the commitments secured during the GIM.

Several leading companies have expressed interest in investing across key sectors. These proposals are expected to be submitted to Karnataka Udyog Mitra over a few weeks. After a subsequent approval processes, they are said to be taken up expeditiously. Patil also added that the efforts to attract investments are continuous in nature and not limited to the GIM.

He said Toyota Industries Engine Private Limited will invest Rs 1,330 crore to manufacture gasoline and hybrid engines at its Jigani facility, QpiAI

India Private Limited will invest Rs 1,136 crore to establish a Quantum Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and AT&S will invest Rs 2,850 crore in Nanjangudu for the manufacture of electronic components.

JJG Aerospace will invest Rs 470 crore at Adinarayanahosahalli in Doddaballapur for manufacturing aircraft components, SAP will invest Rs 1,960 crore to open its second facility at Devanahalli, Google will invest Rs 2,500 crore in Bengaluru.