Hopes high as excavation begins inKarnataka's Lakkundi

GADAG: After the Lakkundi Development Authority (LDA) began excavations on Friday on the premises of the Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple, one of the around 20 places it has shortlisted at the historical village, several historians who visited the place from different parts of Karnataka are hoping to see the 10th century Lakkundi. On the second day, a stone that appeared like part of a Shiva linga was found at Lakkundi village.

Lakkundi village is located around 12km from Gadag and 70km from Hubballi along the Hubballi–Hosapete highway. The place was ruled by the Kalyana Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas, Kalachuris, Vijayanagar kings and Danachintamani Attimabbe. The land is not only famous for sculptures, it is believed that the place has a lot of gold, silver, diamond and other treasures buried under it. Many foreign tourists who visit Badami, Hampi and Anegundi also visit Lakkundi.

With the recent find of gold ornaments from a field, people are excited about the excavation work carried out by the LDA. An LDA member said the authorities may relocate the whole village if the excavations find many historical artefacts and remains of monuments.

The first excavation was done in 2004–05 in the southern part of the Prabhu Devar Mutt in Lakkundi, which unearthed many inscriptions and monuments from the Kalyana Chalukya period. Another round of excavations were carried out in 2024 and 2025, and the collected historical artefacts inscriptions have been kept in an open museum inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in June.