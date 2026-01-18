In a first, ICMR-Nimhans to study human brain from foetal stage

BENGALURU: Psychiatric disorders are increasingly conceptualised within a neuro-developmental framework, in which genetic liability interacts with environmental exposures across the lifespan to shape brain and behavioural trajectories.

In a first-of-its-kind study in India, an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-led study is aiming to look at the growth and development of the human brain from the fetal stage onwards to characterise risk and resilience factors for long-term mental health. The Pathways to Resilience And Mental Health (PARAM) - an ICMR task-force study coordinated by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) as a nodal centre with seven additional recruitment sites across India is under way to understand deviations in these trajectories that may confer vulnerability or resilience to later psychopathology.

“In the ongoing study, we are looking at risk and resilience factors that affect mental health outcomes,” said Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Nimhans, Dr Bharat Holla. He and Dr Eesha Sharma, associate professor, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Nimhans are principal investigators (PIs) along with other researchers. “We are taking a step back to look at normative processes in the brain, the trajectories, the factors that influence these trajectories from the prenatal period into early adulthood within diverse socio-ecological contexts,” said Holla.

“In terms of understanding how mental health or mental illness emerge, this study is a tremendous endeavour to characterise young people from the time of their birth on the multi-level ecologies that they inhabit. This will help us understand how mental illnesses emerge through the interactions of various determinants,” said Sharma.

She added that a lot of previous efforts have “studied individuals during their lifetime, but we know that risks for mental illness are determined from conception and intrauterine life.