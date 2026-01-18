Karnataka govt, Premji Foundation sign MoU to set up 1,000-bed hospital

BENGALURU: With a view to cater to poor population in terms of organ transplantation, the state government and Azim Premji Foundation signed an agreement on Saturday for the construction and maintenance of super speciality hospital in Kyalasanahalli in city.

Medical Education Minister, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, said, “The hospital is being developed as a 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospital with the objective of providing quality care to the weaker sections. Overall, 75 per cent of the beds are targeted to be provided free of cost to the patients, while the remaining beds will be charged at rates comparable to those of government hospitals providing tertiary care.”

He added, “The hospital will provide various specialties, with special emphasis on organ transplantation. It will also contribute to medical education and research.”

The entire capital and operational costs of the hospital will be borne by the Foundation. It will be set up on government allocated ten acre land.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “The Azim Premji Foundation has set a target to spend Rs 4,000 crores on multi-organ transplant hospital in five years. For this, the government has agreed to provide 10 acres of land on lease for a period of 99 years. They have been serving in the field of education and health for almost 25 years. In 2021, it joined hands by providing Rs 1.5 crore for teacher training and in 2024 for the programme of providing eggs four days a week from LKG to class 10.”