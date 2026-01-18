Karnataka launches Elevate NxT with 146 startups

BENGALURU: The state government on Saturday announced ELEVATE NxT and a Rs 75-crore Beyond Bengaluru Cluster Seed Fund, as a push to deepen and decentralise the state’s startup ecosystem.

The announcements were made at a felicitation ceremony for 146 startups selected under ELEVATE 2025, held as a part of National Startup Month, where the Karnataka Startup Policy 2025–2030 was also unveiled. The newly launched ELEVATE NxT, backed by Rs 150 crore, targets deep-tech startups working in areas such as AI, quantum computing, biotech, green energy and SpaceTech, offering grants of up to Rs 1 crore.

Complementing this, the Beyond Bengaluru Cluster Seed Fund aims to catalyse startup growth across emerging districts. A total grant commitment of Rs 38.85 crore was announced for the ELEVATE 2025 cohort, comprising 103 ELEVATE winners, 33 ELEVATE Unnati startups from SC/ST community, and 10 ELEVATE Minorities startups. Notably, 43% of the selected startups are women-led, while 43% are based beyond Bengaluru.

Addressing the event, IT BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the sustained success of ELEVATE lay in its mission-mode implementation. Launched in 2017, the programme provides non-dilutive grant-in-aid support of up to Rs 50 lakh per startup, along with mentorship and subsidised incubation.