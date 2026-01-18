‘Unstructured, free play vital for brain development in kids’: Author Rohini Nilekani

BENGALURU: Gadgets and screen time is taking over everybody’s life especially children aged 2 to 8 years. Writer and philanthropist, Rohini Nilekani released a book, The Playbook of Play at Makkala Habba organised at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday. The book has blank pages and says ‘No Instructions Needed’, allowing children to write or draw whatever they want or imagine on these blank pages. Thus, helping them unlock their holistic development and cognitive abilities.

Addressing the audience during the launch of her book, she said, “In the last decade, Neuroscience has supported the theory that free and unstructured play allows the brain to develop better, and many more neural connections can be built. The first eight years of life are critical for brain development as almost 80% of brain develops at this time.”

She added, “I do understand and sympathise with the parents of the current generation that parents try to bring structure or patterns while they play to avoid them getting glued to mobile screens. Parents must understand that the kind of skills that a child would need for any future jobs including engineering, medical or law are changing every day.