Will the session be anything more than political posturing?

The State Government’s decision to take up a special discussion in the legislature on the economic and social impact of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB G-RAM G) Act appears to be more an act of political posturing against the Union Government. It is unclear if such a discussion would yield any tangible outcome for lakhs of poor citizens in rural areas who depend on the government scheme for employment and livelihood.

The legislative session, from January 22 to 31, could just end up being yet another political platform for ongoing public outreach efforts by Congress and the BJP-JDS. The Congress is vehemently opposing the new Act that replaced the UPA government’s flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The party has decided to launch a series of campaigns accusing the Union Government of depriving the rural poor of their employment opportunities, while the state government is attempting to send a message from the legislature and exploring possibilities for a legal battle to restore the MGNREGA.

Politically, it is a shrewd move by the Congress to up the ante on the issue with far-reaching implications for the rural economy and channelise public anger against the Union Government and the BJP. Clearly, the party is using all available opportunities and platforms to drive home its argument. The Congress’s key concerns revolve around the change in the funding pattern – from a 90:10 to 60:40 Centre-State sharing arrangement – which burdens already stretched state finances.

Another major concern expressed by Congress is that the powers vested with Gram Panchayats under 73rd Constitutional Amendment have been taken away, undermining federalism and local self-governance.