Amid grand rituals, Shiroor seer ascends Sarvajna Peeta

UDUPI: Ascending the Sarvajna Peeta at Sri Krishna Mutt in the wee hours of Sunday, Shiroor Mutt Seer Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji said worshipping Lord Krishna in Udupi is not just a ritual, but a great responsibility for spreading the Lord’s message to the universe.

Participating in ‘Paryaya Darbar’ at Rajangana here, the pontiff said divinity resides in every human and non-human being.

‘’Every human being and all the creatures on the earth must be loved,’’ he said and urged devotees in faraway places to come to the mutt during the holidays and serve as volunteers. Volunteering for the people’s cause is necessary at religious institutions, he said.

Earlier, a grand Paryaya procession began at Jodukatte and elaborate rituals were conducted at the mutt. He said Vedas are essential for life. Though Mahabharata and Ramayana came later, they were for the common people to understand the essence of religion. Vedas carry a lot of importance, he asserted and called upon the people to imbibe the qualities propagated by the teachings in the Vedas.

Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji of Sri Palimar Mutt, Sri Vishwavallabha Theertha Swamiji of Sri Sode Mutt, Sri Ishapriya Theertha Swamiji of Sri Admar Mutt, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Rajya Sabha MP D Veerendra Heggade and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar also spoke on the occasion.