At WEF, Karnataka to focus on real-time investment

BENGALURU: A state government delegation led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil has departed to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 to be held at Davos-Klosters from January 19 to 23.

Patil said the state’s engagement at the WEF will have a strong emphasis on converting investment intent into on-ground implementation. “During the four-day programme, the delegation will take part in over 45 high-level engagements, including bilateral meetings, roundtables and ecosystem interactions, aimed at accelerating investor decision-making and project grounding in Karnataka,” he said.

The minister also said that the delegation is scheduled to meet several global majors, including Amazon Web Services, Lenovo, Vast Space, Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Imperial College London and the Singapore Economic Development Board, apart from multiple other international investors across manufacturing, renewable energy, electronics and ESDM, data centres and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). He said discussions at Davos will focus on presenting Karnataka’s strong value proposition and its preparedness to translate investment intent into reality.

Adding to this, Patil said key areas of engagement will include land readiness, statutory approvals, availability of utilities, sector-specific infrastructure, supply chain linkages, skilled talent, incentive frameworks and time-bound facilitation through the State’s investor support mechanisms.

At Davos, the delegation will also host a focused session titled Karnataka’s Emerging Industry Advantage. The delegation includes Tushar Girinath, ACS, urban development department; S Selvakumar, principal secretary, industries department; Manivannan, commissioner, BDA and Gunjan Krishna, commissioner of industries department.